ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan safety Rod Moore met with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming game against Hawaii.

He was asked about securing his first-career interception during the win over Colorado State, a happy moment for him.

"We were watching them and we saw certain formations and who would run what," Moore said. "I just read the quarterback and he threw it straight to me."

Here's everything else he had to say.

On Braiden McGregor and the pass rush

I give a lot of credit to him, too, because he had to step up and get rid of the ball. Our pass rush is really good. You see it's not just one person, it's the whole entire defense, really. All three levels are trying to pass rush. That's just the improvement that we have on the defense this year.

On the whirlwind of playing as a freshman until now

I kind of expected of it just coming off last year, it just felt the same. I feel more comfortable back there and I feel more loose. I play faster. I expected it. That was the goal (to play as a freshman) but I didn't know for a fact. I didn't think I was going to play as a freshman, that was a surprise to me, too.

On whether what he saw on Saturday were the same glimpses he saw during fall camp

All the time, every day. We all compete and the whole team’s really good, so some days offense wins, sometimes defense wins. The defense is pretty consistent, like what we saw on Saturday, that’s really what we expect and what our goals have been.

On how he's getting his body used to tackling

Last year was pretty tough. After the games, I would be hurting a lot. That's what came with this year, I added about 14 pounds, I think it was. It just feels better. I used to get up when I would hit somebody last year and I would tell my teammates that it would hurt.

On the day after feeling on his body

Moreso just my legs. Last year, it would hurt from my head to my legs.

On how much of a difference it is to be healthy

When I did hurt it last year, I was kind of weaker in my shoulder because I couldn;t do certain things. Now, since I've had surgery, it kind of feels stronger than my right one but it's not. It feels a lot better.

On defensive improvements

Turnovers. Still more pressures and being more crisp with everything. We didn't look like it but we made a lot of mistakes on film that we can clean up. Especially with our eyes and stuff like that.

On the CFP expansion

I'm not against it. I think it will just be better to get more teams a chance to get in the playoffs because it could be—the top four right now, sometimes there's teams that are 5 or 6 that are better or can compete with all teams in the top four. I just think it's better for more teams to be able to do that.

On Noah Welles

It's been pretty good. He's been at a couple of practices. Just adding him to the team, making the team feel really good. It's bigger than football. Just having him around and having him be part of the team makes the team feel good and we're going to support him any way we can.

On how much he likes being involved in the pass rush

I like being involved. As DBs, we usually just cover all the time. It's a different scenery when you're about to make a sack. That's how the defense rolls. We expect to make a play when our number is called.

On freshmen DB study habits and what he passes onto them

I just try to tell them, especially during fall camp when we just started and when we told the team what I did last year, I was just told them that you can't just go in there and look at practice and not correct yourself. Whatever you're messing up on, you've got to go back and write that down and watch it and never make that mistake again. You've just got to better yourself by watching everybody else, not just yourself.

On what freshmen could make a Rod Moore-like leap this season

All of the freshmen. You see Will out there, all of them could get a chance on the field. They just need some time.

On Mike Sainristil on defense

Great. Great to have him back there. He flies around like he's a little torpedo everywhere he goes because he has effort that almost the whole defense doesn't have. He brings everybody to his level and that's going to make the defense better. His addition makes the defense totally better.

On whether Saturday was the identity of what the defense will look like moving forward

Everything but faster. Especially when we play the better teams. Right now, we're just playing kind of like normal games. When we're playing the Penn State's and the Michigan State's, we want to play the same way we played Saturday throughout every game of the season.

On whether it's frustrating to potentially play only a quarter or a half against Hawaii

Not really because it's just going to help the young guys to get a feel for what it's like to play in a game, especially in a night game. That's a different atmosphere. The more you play, the better you get. If we get out at halftime, I'm just happy the young guys, the freshmen, get a chance to get better.