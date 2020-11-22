Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton struggled to a 5-of-12, 89-yard start in the club's contest at Rutgers this weekend, and as a result was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Cade McNamara with 4:23 remaining in the second quarter. The Maize and Blue trailed 17-0 at the juncture, but what ensued was a masterful performance from the Reno, Nev., as he led the Wolverines to a 48-42, triple-overtime victory.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara helped U-M rack up 497 yards of offense. (USA Today Sports Images)

McNamara connected on 27 of his 36 passes (75 percent) for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, in what was just the second extensive game action of his career (he was inserted late in the third quarter last week against Wisconsin and finished out the game). The redshirt freshman was poised both while dragging Michigan out of its 17-point deficit and throughout the overtime sessions, playing like a grizzled veteran and not a youngster with zero career starts under his belt. “A lot of it was about staying relaxed," he said afterward, when asked about digging U-M out of its hole. "I’m not going to get 17 points back immediately. As an offense, we have to take it play by play and that’s what I was preaching. "No matter how much we get down, we’re still in this thing. The level of trust between all of us tonight led to us pulling this off.” Two of McNamara's touchdown passes went to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson, while fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks and sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil each hauled in one apiece. The signal-caller even made a huge play with his legs, finding the end zone from two yards out in the double overtime session to knot the game at 42-all. In doing so, he became just the fourth player in school history to throw at least four touchdowns and find the end zone on the ground in a single game. "I could tell he was having fun," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted in the postgame. "It was great to see our players having fun. I saw so many good things out of him. The way he played, how he executed and how he was prepared for the game was gritty. "That was a gritty performance, and also really great quarterback play."

Hassan Haskins Spearheads Michigan's Ground Game

U-M's rushing attack had struggled mightily each of the last two weeks, rushing for just 47 yards last Saturday against Wisconsin and only 13 at Indiana Nov. 7. It found somewhat of a rhythm at Rutgers, however, thanks in large part to redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins. He ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, consistently breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact all game long. "I just got in a rhythm," Haskins explained. "It played out on my half. It was a good thing, getting a couple more carries. I'm good with any carry amount, so to have 22 was a blessing. "I kind of knew a little bit [I'd be seeing more action], because I was getting a few more carries in practice. It just played out in my favor." Haskins has gained a reputation as being Michigan's running back who runs the hardest, and the way the carries were divvied up reflected that. The redshirt sophomore was used as a workhorse against the Scarlet Knights, with sophomore Zach Charbonnet checking in a distant second in carries, with only six. Haskins also scored Michigan's game-winning touchdown, finding the end zone from just a yard out in the third overtime period on a fourth-and-goal play. The Wolverines wrapped up their evening with 148 yards on the ground, the most they had mustered in a game since running for 152 yards in the Oct. 31 loss to Michigan State. Their 3.4 yards per carry in Piscataway were also their most in an outing since averaging 4.5 against the Spartans.

Miscellaneous Notes