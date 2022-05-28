Offensive explosion boosts Michigan over top-seeded Maryland

After getting some extra sleep following its 2:16 a.m. local time finish against Illinois on Thursday night, Michigan took the field in the night cap once again, this time against top-seeded Maryland.

The Wolverines continued to show no signs of tiredness or fatigue, as they exploded for 15 runs in the late night/early morning matchup. The host of Michigan pitchers held the electric Terrapin offense to just eight runs, and the Wolverines claimed a 15-8 victory.

Jacob Denner threw a 10-pitch first inning, and, for the second night in a row, Michigan claimed a lead in the first inning. Clark Elliott reached on a walk, and stole second base. Then, Matt Frey punched a check-swing double down the left field line, bringing home Elliott, and Michigan had a 1-0 lead.

Maryland put together a quick two-out rally in the top of the second inning, tying the game at one run apiece.

In the top of the third inning, Kevin Keister took a John Torroella pitch over the left field fence, and Maryland claimed its first lead of the night.

However, Michigan continued to rake at the plate. Elliott drew his second walk of the game to lead off the bottom of the third inning. The junior then stole second base — his second stolen base of the game — and advanced to third base on an error.

Frey then brought Elliott home for the second time of the night with a single to left field, and Michigan quickly re-tied the game.

The inning continued for the Wolverines when Frey scored on a throwing error by Maryland third baseman Nick Lorusso. Riley Bertram ripped a two-RBI double down the left field line after the error, and Michigan claimed a three-run lead.

Maryland got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning, with a Luke Shliger two-out, two-RBI single up the middle just under the diving Bertram.

The Wolverines continued to hold off the Terrapins with five more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michigan loaded the bases with one out when Matt Frey pulled his third hit of the night into left-center field, bringing home two runs.

Jimmy Obertop then yanked an RBI double down the left field line, and Michigan forced the Big Ten’s wins leader, Ryan Ramsey, out of the game.

Ramsey had a perfect 10-0 record entering Friday night’s game, and had only given up more than three runs on two other occasions this year.

Tito Flores brought home Frey with a sacrifice fly off of Nick Robinson. Bertram then put the Wolverines in double figures with an RBI double down the right field line, and the Michigan offense continued to click with 10 runs in four innings.

Maryland’s high-powered offense of its own continued to battle. The Terrapins quickly cut the lead in half with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.

After the two teams combined for 17 runs in the first four and a half innings, the offenses went stagnant in the ensuing innings.

Troy Schreffler brought the Terrapins to within two runs in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run, but Tito Flores answered in the home half of the inning with a solo home run of his own in nearly the exact same spot, and the Wolverines were back on top by three runs.

Bertram laced his fourth hit of the night into right field and made his way to third base before Jake Marti’s sacrifice bunt brought home the shortstop for the second run of the inning.

Just one batter later, Clark Elliott launched his second home run in as many days, this one coming in the form of a two-run shot. Joe Stewart reached base on an infield single, and then advanced bases on three wild pitches to score the 15th run of the night for the Wolverines.