After a roller coaster multiple weeks in the transfer portal, former Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua has committed to Michigan for the 2023-24 season.

When Nkamhoua first entered the portal, Michigan was considered the heavy favorite if he returned to college. Nkamhoua pursued the NBA path by attending the G League Camp but was not invited to the NBA Draft combine.

With the NBA out of the picture, the door was opened for Michigan but Nkamhoua elected to take visits to West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas State and Michigan.

Nkamhoua made the decision to cut his list down to West Virginia and Baylor, leaving Michigan out after spending weeks thinking Nkamhoua would eventually join.

Nkamhoua fills one of three open scholarships for Michigan Basketball. He is expected to be a starter and one of the bigger minutes contributors next season.

Last season, Nkamhoua averaged 10.8pm 5.0rpg and 2.0apg for Tennessee.