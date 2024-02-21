The hits keep coming for the Juwan Howard and the men's basketball team. Michigan is currently 10 games below .500 (8-18) and are alone in last place in the Big Ten by two full games. It's been a disaster of a season, and it's only going to get worse with five regular-season games left.

Starting power forward Olivier Nkamhoua will miss the remainder of the season due to wrist surgery, the program announced on Wednesday.

“Decisions like this are never easy," Nkamhoua said in a statement. "Playing with this injury became taxing and we knew something had to be done. I feel like I wasn't able to finish what I came here to do; however, the support and love from the coaches, my teammates and everyone involved with this program has been so amazing.

"Coming to Ann Arbor and having the opportunity to play for a coach like Coach Howard has been something I will cherish. I cannot thank Chris (Williams) and his training staff enough for all they have done for me throughout this season and going forward in my recovery. I am proud to be able to say I was part of this great university. I am proud to be a Michigan Wolverine."

Nkamhoua is Michigan's second-leading scorer and has started every game for the Wolverines this season. In his 26 games played this season, Nkamhoua has averaged 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

He's been Michigan's most consistent player throughout the entirety of the season, and now the Wolverines will be without him for the home stretch of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament.

"This is not how things were meant to be for Olivier," Howard said in a statement. "From the moment he stepped on campus, he brought maturity, class, insight and leadership. I truly feel blessed that I was able to learn a tremendous amount from him both on and off the court. He was a true warrior playing with this injury; however, it was just time to do something. We know this will pass and he will return to have a successful playing career. We are so grateful to have been a small part of his journey."

Tray Jackson, Youssef Khayat and Jace Howard can now expect to see an uptick in minutes with Nkamhoua's absence.