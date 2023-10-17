Michigan men's basketball players and coaches met with reporters on Tuesday for the annual preseason media day at the Crisler Center. Reporters talked with all players and coaches, with the exception of Juwan Howard, who's still recovering from heart surgery, and assistant coach Howard Eisley, who was dealing with back spasms, according to a team spokesperson.

The Wolverines lost their three leading scorers from last year's team, Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, but they brought in three transfer players: Nimari Burnett (Alabama), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall) and Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee).

Nkamhoua, who averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 36 games last season for the Volunteers, committed to Howard and the Wolverines in June. In his last season of college eligibility, Nkamhoua is expected to make a big impact for a Michigan team that doesn't have high expectations heading into the 2023 season.

At 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, Nkamhoua describes himself as a "very athletic" player and one who can "shoot the ball" and "finish around the rim really well." Nkamhoua said that on the other end of the floor, he can defend multiple positions.

He's most comfortable at the '4,' but he also said he can play a small-ball '5.'

When asked about the preseason Big Ten media poll, which saw the Wolverines come in at a staggering 11th, Nkamhoua had plenty to say and didn't hold back.

"That's how they feel," Nkamhoua said. "I mean, everybody can feel how they wanna feel. They're gonna have to come to the games and watch us play. It's preseason polls — nobody's played a game. You could put whoever you want at No. 1, and you could put whoever you want at, how many teams are in college? 480? You could put us at 569 if that makes you feel any better."

For reference, there are about 350 Division I teams in college basketball, and although the Wolverines aren't thought of very highly in the preseason Big Ten media poll, they come in nowhere near 350 — or 569 in Nkamhoua's example.

The fifth-year senior noted that no matter what any team is ranked, they'll still have to play the games, and opposing teams will have to prove that they're the better team in the 40 minutes on the court.

"Whoever we play is gonna have to step on that court and play 40 minutes and beat us. I don't care if you have No. 1 or No. 569 next to your name. I don't know how many teams it is. I don't care. They're gonna have to see us on the court for 40 minutes."

When asked why he thinks the 2023-24 Wolverines can prove the rankings wrong, Nkamhoua continued to emphasize that they're not concerned with the rankings.

"We're not worried about the rankings," he said. "We're not worried about proving people wrong; we're worried about proving us right. We put in work every day; we put in pain every day; we're in the trenches every day."

Although he and his teammates aren't quite professionals yet, Nkamhoua likens himself to an NBA player.

"This is what I do: I go to school, I'm a student, and then I go and I hoop. I sleep, I study, I eat and I play basketball. There's nothing else that I care about, really. I'm here to hoop. And if anybody feels like I'm not highly enough ranked, then they can come on the court and prove to me that they're supposed to be ranked higher than me, us. Me individually, or my team or my teammates... you're gonna have to prove to me that you're better than us."

Nkamhoua's mindset heading into possibly one of the least anticipated Michigan basketball seasons in recent memory is certainly the right one, and if his teammates adapt the same thinking, the Wolverines could surprise some doubters.

"You can put us at last team in the Big Ten. Every single team that was put above us is gonna have to walk in here or gonna have to see us walk in there and beat us."

Following the time spent talking with the players, reporters were able to watch an hour of Michigan's open practice.

Nkamhoua backed up his talk in the hour of practice the reporters watched. The fifth-year senior certainly looked like one of the team's best players (if not the best player), and he was joined by sophomores Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr., along with seniors Terrance Williams II and Tray Jackson, in a makeshift starting lineup.

Nimari Burnett and Jace Howard didn't practice due to minor injuries, and Jaelin Llewellyn didn't participate in the contact portion of practice as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered last December.

Michigan will begin its season at the Crisler Center on Nov. 3 when it hosts Northwood in an exhibition game.