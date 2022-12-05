Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an award annually given to the best center in college football.

Oluwatimi, who transferred to Michigan from Virginia a year ago, played a big role on the offensive line, which is a candidate for the Joe Moore Award. Oluwatimi and the O-line helped the Wolverines be effective all season long on the ground and through the air as the team finished the season with the 6th ranked rushing attack and only allowed 13 sacks in 13 games. Michigan's offense ranks seventh nationally in points per game at 40.1.

Oluwatimi's efforts throughout the 2022 season earned him first team All-Big Ten honors, as well as a finalist spot for the Outland Trophy.

Aside from Oluwatimi, Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz and USC's Brett Nielon were also named finalists.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus. If Oluwatimi wins, he will be Michigan's third winner of the Rimington Trophy, joining David Baas and David Molk.