On mistakes and mental toughness: Jay Harbaugh talks special teams vs MSU

Jake Moody knew it was coming. He had to have known. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had three timeouts burning a hole in his pocket and, at last, an opportunity to cash them in. An oft-discussed topic among fans on Twitter is coaches failing to utilize timeouts in the first half, but here Tucker had finally found a good reason to hoard them--in his eyes, at least. With six seconds to go in the first half Moody went through his motion and heard the whistle too late to stop his follow-through. The ball sailed through the uprights, but he would have to reset and attempt the kick again. And again. And again. Moody converted the fourth attempt for his third field goal of the first half against the Spartans. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh was asked Wednesday what he said to Moody during the copious amount of downtime brought on by the icing attempts. “I didn’t say anything to him. Nothing at all, I don’t think. He’s not the guy you want to ice because it’s not gonna affect him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s so composed, very confident in both Wags (William Wagner) and Brad (Robbins) in terms of the snap and the hold. Yeah, he’s so composed, he’s not really a guy you need to calm down or anything like that.” Moody’s consistency has manifested itself in many ways. First, there’s the composure Harbaugh mentioned. He’s also almost automatic when pressed into service, having made 18 of 20 attempts this season. Even his misses are consistent; the only two field goals Moody has missed have both been 47-yard attempts. Moody’s even-keeled approach opens the door for Harbaugh to do more coaching than motivating on the sidelines. “Yeah, I talk to him during a game a lot, but it’s not what people think it is. I don’t have a wealth of experience in terms of being a mental coach for specialists. We’re very fortunate to have two guys that are experienced, they’re knowledgeable about their own craft and everything, so it’s not like, ‘Hey buddy, you’re gonna do great on this,’ whatever,” Harbaugh said. “It’s more, if we’re talking about kickoffs, if we’re talking about situation, something like that. We might be talking about the wind, about what might be next, thinking about kicking the ball this way or that way, that type of stuff. More football or schematic or situational stuff more with those two guys than it is with any other things that people might think go into coaching those two guys.”



The other half of the “those two” Harbaugh references is punter Brad Robbins, who had a memorable sequence of his own during last Saturday’s game. Michigan received the ball to start the second half and drove from their own 25-yard line into Spartan territory before the drive stalled at Michigan State’s 45-yard line. On 4th-and-6 Brad Robbins stood back to punt, caught the snap, double clutched the ball and took off for the left sideline. “Yeah, as he was dropping the ball to be able to punt it, releasing it to punt it, he lost his grip on it and felt like the defensive linemen that were in there, where the defensive stay, were relatively close to him, which they were. He was aware of the situation like he always is in terms of where the sticks are, (and) was able to try to make an effort to try and get a first down,” Harbaugh said. “Just kind of an unusual play that was kind of unfortunate.” “I’ve known him for a long time, a really long time. I can think of, like, very, very small amount of times where something like that has happened. An unfortunate miscue by a guy that’s just really trustworthy. Don’t see stuff like that from him very often,” Harbaugh added. And if things go wrong? Are there rules for how a punter or kicker should respond or is it left to improvisation? “So, a punt is different than a field goal. A punt, you want to punt the ball if you can still. Which you see, but you don’t see it a ton. You want the punter to know the situation and know the sticks so that if something does go wrong with the snap, he can try to get a first down,” Harbaugh said. “In terms of a field goal, you typically do not want the holder to do anything with the ball. Generally speaking, more bad things happen than good on a field goal when the snap is not handled, there is no kick. That’s where you see a lot of holders running, getting hit, they’re fumbling or they’re throwing interceptions. At that point on a play, on a field goal, it’s very unlikely that anything productive is going to happen. So you’d rather just cap the downside and just eat the loss of yardage and give the other team the ball. You don’t see that very much.” With Moody a senior and Robbins a fifth-year senior, both with extensive playing experience, mistakes have been few and far between. “Those two guys might be a little bit of anomalies because of where they’re at in their career with us,” Harbaugh said. “Not certain about that, but they’re pretty locked in on gameday.”

