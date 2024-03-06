The women's Big Ten basketball tournament is set to begin on Wednesday night, with the four lowest-seeded teams — No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Purdue, No. 13 Northwestern and No. 14 Rutgers — set to compete in the opening round in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Michigan, the Big Ten Tournament will be as critical for Kim Barnes Arico's team as it's been in years. In recent seasons, the Wolverines have been comfortably in the NCAA Tournament and could only benefit from whatever happened in the conference tournament.

Last season, Michigan was the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and ultimately secured a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Two years ago, the Wolverines were seeded third in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

This year, though, Michigan is the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and with an 18-12 overall record, the Wolverines will be playing to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

As of ESPN women's basketball analyst Charlie Creme's latest bracketology release on Monday, March 4, the Wolverines are currently projected in the 'Last Four Byes' portion of the bracket.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Wolverines, but a strong showing in the conference tournament can help the team sneak its way into the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines will begin their busy weekend late on Thursday night, when they will take on the winner of No. 14 Rutgers and No. 11 Minnesota. Michigan swept the Scarlet Knights in their two meetings this season but inexplicably dropped a home game to the Golden Gophers in early January.

Although a win over either Rutgers or Minnesota wouldn't do much for the Wolverines' resume, a loss would significantly hurt the team's chances of sneaking into the Big Dance.

On the flip side, if Michigan can take care of business — like it should — against either one of the lower-seeded teams, it'll have a matchup against No. 3 seed Indiana on Friday night.

With a win in the second round and a loss to the Hoosiers in the third round, Michigan would likely still find itself in the NCAA Tournament. It wouldn't be seeded highly, and it would have to pull off an upset to advance to the second round, but it would at least be the team's sixth straight appearance in the national tournament.

But if the Wolverines can upset the third-seeded Hoosiers in the Big Ten quarterfinals, they will undoubtedly find themselves in the NCAA Tournament, with a chance to even improve their seed line.

If the first two rounds feature mostly chalk, Michigan will have a potential season-defining matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night.

As per Creme's latest bracketology, although the Wolverines are one of the last four teams with a bye, they are slated to be a No. 10 seed, facing No. 7 seed Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan will begin its Big Ten Tournament run on Thursday night at approximately 9 p.m. against either No. 14 Rutgers or No. 11 Minnesota.