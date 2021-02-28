Thoughts after rewatching U-M's 73-57 victory at Indiana ...

First off, this was “frustrating” for a 16-point win, which shows you how spoiled Michigan basketball fans are these days. As we wrote in the game column, Michigan brought its C+, B- game and won on talent. Senior point guard Mike Smith had a nice scoring game with 14 points, but his five turnovers were all atypical, lazy passes, and the Wolverines missed several opportunities to really put the game out of reach earlier.

There’s a difference between being up 11 or 12 compared to up 14 or 15, both psychologically for an opponent and, with the clock ticking in the second half, physically. U-M always seemed on the cusp of getting there, but they could never get over the hump until about 11 minutes remained and it was 59-42 on an Isaiah Livers putback dunk.

