It's 2021. Michigan was having a fairy tale season. Ranked 6th in the nation at 9-1, the Wolverines have one game left before they head home to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A trip to Indianapolis, a possible spot in the college football playoff on the line.

Josh Gattis is still the offensive coordinator, but the term speed in space is gone. Michigan's power run game is back, led by Hassan Haskins and a young scat back named Blake Corum. In the 2021 class is a five-star freshman from West Bloomfield. Edwards flashed as a runner early in the season in a blowout win against Northern Illinois but was not seen much after that.

With Ohio State on the horizon, many called Maryland a trap game. A chance at an upset, where the Wolverines could be caught sleeping and looking ahead. This team was different, and they decided to pull out a secret weapon. Donovan Edwards, receiver.

It started halfway through the first when Cade McNamara hit Edwards for 15 yards on a key third down. At one point, fellow freshman JJ McCarthy came on the field and got a completion to Edwards as well. Late in the third quarter, Michigan was on its way to a dominating win. Edwards caught his 9th reception of the day.