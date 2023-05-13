The Michigan men's tennis team has been one of the top teams in the country for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, boasting an impressive 27-4 overall record. U-M's most recent win was perhaps the most thrilling and most satisfying of any of the previous 26 wins this season.

After having defeated both Toledo and Cal by a score of 4-0 in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan was set to take on Southern California in the Regional Semifinal for a chance to move to the National Quarterfinal.

As the higher-seeded team, Michigan hosted USC at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor on Friday afternoon. It was the second cross-country trip of the season for the Trojans — something they should get used to starting in 2024 — as they fell to the Wolverines, 4-1, at the VTC in February.

Michigan cruised through that mid-February match, claiming the doubles point and garnering strong play from Nos. 3-5 in the singles slot to win the match with relative ease. The Trojans were the sixth-ranked team in the nation at the time, and head coach Adam Steinberg couldn't have been happier about what the win said about the state of his program.

"This was one of the best wins this program has had in a long time," head coach Adam Steinberg said. "To beat USC... When I got this job [in 2014], that was so far away. It's a dream come true to see where this program is now."

It was Michigan's 10th straight win to open the season, and it won its following two matches against No. 17 Stanford and fifth-ranked Virginia before finally suffering its first defeat at the hands of No. 7 Texas.

Michigan cruised through Big Ten play — with the exception of Ohio State — and found itself with a favorable draw in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines and Trojans met again on Friday, almost exactly three months to the day of the first meeting. However, this match caused much more stress than its predecessor did, and it wasn't just because it was win-or-go-home.

USC was clearly a much better team than it was in February as it traded punches with Michigan for most of the afternoon.

Nothing changed in doubles, as Michigan easily disposed of USC in the Nos. 1 and 2 slots to claim the doubles point. Patrick Maloney and Nino Ehrenschneider beat USC's No. 2 doubles team of Bradley Frye and Learner Tien, 6-1, and U-M's No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young followed it up just moments later with a 6-1 win of their own to give Michigan a 1-0 advantage.

The Trojans then won three of the first four singles matches to take a commanding 3-2 lead over Michigan. With only two singles matches left to be completed, the Wolverines — more specifically Gavin Young and Ondrej Styler — had to come up clutch to save the team's season.

Young finished his match first, knocking off USC's Frye in three sets by a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. With the score tied 3-3, all eyes turned to No. 1 singles, where Styler and USC's Stefan Dostanic were battling.

Styler dropped the first set in a 5-7 heartbreaker, but the senior didn't lose heart as he bounced back to win the second set and force a match-deciding third to determine which team would advance to the Elite Eight.

Dostanic fell behind 5 games to 3 in the third set and fought off two match points to even the set at 5 games apiece. The players each won one of the next two games, and they headed to a seven-point tiebreaker.

Styler fell behind 4-1 early, but he won three straight points to even things up at 4. The players split the next two points, and on the ensuing point, Styler served up a near-ace that Dostanic could not return.

Down 6-5, facing his third match point of the match with his team's season on the line, Dostanic double-faulted, ending USC's season as Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.