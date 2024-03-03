The Daniel Jeremiah line to Sherrone Moore about how good UM’s offensive lines are viewed in the NFL is great publicity. Even if David Sanders jr. isn’t acting interested others should.

JJ showing that Ann Arbor is a fine fit for qb’s that want to win and get drafted in the 1st round. McCarthy draft buzz is great for Michigan all around. Every UM fan knows he’s damn near perfect.

Cojo uses combine to show off his physical tools and has one of the best combines ever. He’s always been a great ambassador for UM.

Got to believe that every team in the NFL would want to draft Sainristil. Seems like a sure thing. No one would be surprised if he flourishes at next level. Great weekend for the playmaker.

Ditto for Kris Jenkins. Great bloodlines. Tremendous film. Outstanding personality.

Blake Corum did fine despite the 4.53. The video post of his cutting ability was impressive. Skip Bayless made an Emmitt Smith comparison. I heard a draft analyst compare Corum & Donovan Edwards to the Lions' backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs & David Montgomery, like that comp for both backs.

Roman Wilson just a 4.39!? You know you’re fast when a sub 4.4 40 is looked at as disappointing. It will be interesting to see his pro-day time. Maybe Roman had a bad reaction to that strong horseradish sauce at St.Elmo’s. Scouts still love him.

Harbaugh recognizing the UM fans in Indy was a great moment. Having his Michigan Rose Bowl top on was a pure UM sight to see. It takes a while for some to adjust to his departure.

The championship glow is still happening.