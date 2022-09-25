Opponent Lookahead: Where Iowa ranks in every major statistical category
Michigan will get its first test on the road this season as the Wolverines are headed to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten Championship Game rematch.
Here's a look at where the Hawkeyes stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 98th (20.3)
Rushing yards per game: 115th (101.5)
Passing yards per game: 124th (131.0)
Offensive yards per game: 131st (232.5)
First downs per game: 131st (51)
Turnovers lost: T-45th (5)
Third down conversion percentage: 122nd (28.3%)
Red zone offense: T-123rd (66.7%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-82nd (5.75)
Sacks allowed per game: T-81st (2.25)
Defense
Scoring defense: 1st (5.75)
Total defense: 6th (236.2)
Rushing defense: 6th (73.0)
Passing defense: 14th (163.2)
First downs allowed per game: T-19th (57)
Turnovers gained: T-36th (7)
Team Sacks: T-19th (3.0)
Team Tackles for loss: T-25th (7)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 51st (33.8%)
Special Teams
Average yards per punt return: 36th (2.86)
Average yards per kick return: T-56th (19.2)
Average yards per punt: 5th (47.25)
Field goal percentage: T-1st (100%)