News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-25 15:41:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Opponent Lookahead: Where Iowa ranks in every major statistical category

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan will get its first test on the road this season as the Wolverines are headed to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten Championship Game rematch.

Here's a look at where the Hawkeyes stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 98th (20.3)

Rushing yards per game: 115th (101.5)

Passing yards per game: 124th (131.0)

Offensive yards per game: 131st (232.5)

First downs per game: 131st (51)

Turnovers lost: T-45th (5)

Third down conversion percentage: 122nd (28.3%)

Red zone offense: T-123rd (66.7%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-82nd (5.75)

Sacks allowed per game: T-81st (2.25)

Defense

Scoring defense: 1st (5.75)

Total defense: 6th (236.2)

Rushing defense: 6th (73.0)

Passing defense: 14th (163.2)

First downs allowed per game: T-19th (57)

Turnovers gained: T-36th (7)

Team Sacks: T-19th (3.0)

Team Tackles for loss: T-25th (7)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 51st (33.8%)

Special Teams

Average yards per punt return: 36th (2.86)

Average yards per kick return: T-56th (19.2)

Average yards per punt: 5th (47.25)

Field goal percentage: T-1st (100%)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}