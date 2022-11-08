Opponent Lookahead: Where Nebraska ranks statistically
Michigan is back home for its second-to-last home game of the season facing a reeling Nebraska team that is looking for some semblance of positivity in a tumultuous season.
Here's a look at where the Huskers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 86th (25.6)
Rushing yards per game: 74th (143.2)
Passing yards per game: 60th (243.9)
Offensive yards per game: 73rd (387.1)
Total first downs: T-83rd (180)
Turnovers lost: T-114th (18)
Third down conversion percentage: 54th (40.8%)
Red zone offense: T-55th (85.2%)
Tackles for loss allowed: 55th (5.28)
Sacks allowed: 103rd (2.83)
Defense
Scoring defense: 91st (29.44)
Total defense: 113th (441.0)
Rushing defense: 108th (182.9)
Passing defense: T-101st (258.1)
First downs defense: T-108 (210)
Turnovers gained: T-88th (11)
Team Sacks: T-95th (1.67)
Team Tackles for loss: T-98th (5.0)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 96th (41.9%)