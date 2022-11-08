News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where Nebraska ranks statistically

Michigan is back home for its second-to-last home game of the season facing a reeling Nebraska team that is looking for some semblance of positivity in a tumultuous season.

Here's a look at where the Huskers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 86th (25.6)

Rushing yards per game: 74th (143.2)

Passing yards per game: 60th (243.9)

Offensive yards per game: 73rd (387.1)

Total first downs: T-83rd (180)

Turnovers lost: T-114th (18)

Third down conversion percentage: 54th (40.8%)

Red zone offense: T-55th (85.2%)

Tackles for loss allowed: 55th (5.28)

Sacks allowed: 103rd (2.83)

Defense

Scoring defense: 91st (29.44)

Total defense: 113th (441.0)

Rushing defense: 108th (182.9)

Passing defense: T-101st (258.1)

First downs defense: T-108 (210)

Turnovers gained: T-88th (11)

Team Sacks: T-95th (1.67)

Team Tackles for loss: T-98th (5.0)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 96th (41.9%)

