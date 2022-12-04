News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-04 19:48:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Opponent Lookahead: Where TCU ranks statistically

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

While it's a few weeks away, there's no time like the present to look at Michigan's opponent in the College Football Playoffs in TCU.

Here's a look at where the Horned Frogs stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 6th (40.3)

Rushing yards per game: 25th (200.0)

Passing yards per game: 25th (273.0)

Offensive yards per game: 16th (473.0)

Total first downs: T-22nd (289)

Turnovers lost: T-7th (10)

Third down conversion percentage: 54th (40.2%)

Red zone offense: 81st (81.8%)

Tackles for loss allowed: 57th (5.38)

Sacks allowed: 52nd (1.77)

Defense

Scoring defense: T-57th (25.00)

Total defense: 74th (384.1)

Rushing defense: 66th (149.5)

Passing defense: 25th (273.0)

First downs defense: 92nd (261)

Turnovers gained: T-54th (19)

Team Sacks: T-78th (2.00)

Team Tackles for loss: T-77th (5.5)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 41st (35.2%)

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}