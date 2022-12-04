Opponent Lookahead: Where TCU ranks statistically
While it's a few weeks away, there's no time like the present to look at Michigan's opponent in the College Football Playoffs in TCU.
Here's a look at where the Horned Frogs stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 6th (40.3)
Rushing yards per game: 25th (200.0)
Passing yards per game: 25th (273.0)
Offensive yards per game: 16th (473.0)
Total first downs: T-22nd (289)
Turnovers lost: T-7th (10)
Third down conversion percentage: 54th (40.2%)
Red zone offense: 81st (81.8%)
Tackles for loss allowed: 57th (5.38)
Sacks allowed: 52nd (1.77)
Defense
Scoring defense: T-57th (25.00)
Total defense: 74th (384.1)
Rushing defense: 66th (149.5)
Passing defense: 25th (273.0)
First downs defense: 92nd (261)
Turnovers gained: T-54th (19)
Team Sacks: T-78th (2.00)
Team Tackles for loss: T-77th (5.5)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 41st (35.2%)
---
