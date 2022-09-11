Opponent Lookahead: Where UConn ranks in every major statistical category
Michigan is set to welcome its final non-conference opponent of the season into the Big House as the winless UConn Huskies come to town.
Here's a look at where the Huskies stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Offense
Points per game: 107th (20.7)
Rushing yards per game: 34th (205.3)
Passing yards per game: T-123rd (132)
Offensive yards per game: 104th (337.3)
First downs per game: T-15th (38)
Turnovers lost: T-126th (8)
Third down conversion percentage: T-25 (52.2%)
Red zone offense: T-99 (71.4%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-113th (8)
Sacks allowed per game: T-53rd (1.33)
Defense
Scoring defense: 84th (27.33)
Total defense: 101st (416.3)
Rushing defense: T-94th (165)
Passing defense: 104th (295)
First downs allowed per game: 127th (74)
Turnovers gained: T-66th (3)
Sacks per game: 60th (2.33)
Tackles for loss per game: 102nd (4)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 93rd (39.5%)
Special Teams
Average yards per punt return: T-40th (1)
Average yards per kick return: 101st (22.4)
Average yards per punt: 48th (40.93)
Field goal percentage: T-56th (66.7%)