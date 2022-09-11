News More News
Opponent Lookahead: Where UConn ranks in every major statistical category

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan is set to welcome its final non-conference opponent of the season into the Big House as the winless UConn Huskies come to town.

Here's a look at where the Huskies stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 107th (20.7)

Rushing yards per game: 34th (205.3)

Passing yards per game: T-123rd (132)

Offensive yards per game: 104th (337.3)

First downs per game: T-15th (38)

Turnovers lost: T-126th (8)

Third down conversion percentage: T-25 (52.2%)

Red zone offense: T-99 (71.4%)

Tackles for loss allowed per game: T-113th (8)

Sacks allowed per game: T-53rd (1.33)

Defense

Scoring defense: 84th (27.33)

Total defense: 101st (416.3)

Rushing defense: T-94th (165)

Passing defense: 104th (295)

First downs allowed per game: 127th (74)

Turnovers gained: T-66th (3)

Sacks per game: 60th (2.33)

Tackles for loss per game: 102nd (4)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 93rd (39.5%)

Special Teams

Average yards per punt return: T-40th (1)

Average yards per kick return: 101st (22.4)

Average yards per punt: 48th (40.93)

Field goal percentage: T-56th (66.7%)

