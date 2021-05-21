Oregon State DT Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football has a new defensive tackle, filling a huge position of need in a new defensive scheme under coordinator Mike Macdonald, with former Oregon State mammoth lineman Jordan Whittley announcing his commitment to the Maize and Blue Friday morning. Whittley made his decision public via a post on his Twitter account.

Whittley entered the transfer portal May 12, and Michigan was the first program to reach out, also the first to extend a scholarship offer. The only other offer Whittley announced was from UAB. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff pushed for Whittley right out of the gate, and they were able to build a relationship with him in a hurry, securing his commitment. RELATED: Michigan Athletics Planning On Full Crowds At The Big House: 'We're Back!' RELATED: Where Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Ranks On List Of Top 25 Power Five Coaches

Michigan Wolverines football landed Oregon State defensive tackle transfer Jordan Whittley out of the portal. (Jordan Whittley)

Whittley is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and he’s expected to join the Wolverines this summer ahead of the 2021 campaign. The Richmond, Calif., native began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018. He broke out as a sophomore, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also adding two pass breakups. He helped lead his squad to California's JUCO championship and an 11-2 record in the latter season. His time at Laney earned him three-star status from Rivals.com, before he signed on to play for the Beavers of Oregon State.

