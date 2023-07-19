When it comes to downplaying anything that Michigan or Jim Harbaugh is currently doing, no one else has perfected the craft quite like ESPN SEC analyst Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum appeared on the 'Get Up' show on ESPN during SEC Media Days and was asked which teams could compete with Georgia this season.

He mentioned one Big Ten team that had what it takes to compete with the Bulldogs—but it's not the team you think.

Even the one with back-to-back conference titles and playoff appearances.

Yes, Finebaum discredits the Wolverines once again by picking Ohio State.

"Outside (the SEC), I like Ohio State," Finebaum said. "There’s still an issue about how the quarterback situation will land, but other than that, they probably have as much talent, if not more, than anyone in the country."

Harbaugh famously called out Finebaum on Twitter by calling him an 'SEC water carrier', Finebaum has been a staunch critic of the U-M program and Harbaugh himself for many years.

