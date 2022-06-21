Penders pulls out of race for Michigan job

According to a source, Jim Penders won't lead Michigan baseball in 2023 as the 19-year UCONN head coach removed himself from the race this week.

In addition to that intel, multiple sources confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Penders expressed interest in the job following a conversation with athletic director Warde Manuel late last week.

Manuel, the former athletic director at UCONN, did not hire Penders, who came long before him. However, the two had a positive pre-existing relationship, and Penders took the Huskies to a super regional for the first time in program history in 2022. The timing made sense.

Given his proven abilities to recruit northern states while developing regional talents well enough to carry a team deep in the postseason, it was an intriguing fit for the Wolverines to replace former head coach Erik Bakich, who left for Clemson last week.

Manuel said he wanted to have the hiring process done quickly. So far, the timeline suggests it will go longer than he anticipated.

The transfer portal deadline is July 1. Michigan already has several returning starters in the portal on top of multiple de-commitments from its 2022 and 2023 classes.