Perfect week catapults Michigan to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll
The Michigan women's basketball team won the Gulf Coast Showcase this past weekend with a perfect 3-0 record. The Wolverines defeated Air Force, South Florida and Baylor to secure the tournament title. Michigan is now 7-0 and is up to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll.
Emily Kiser had an outstanding tournament and was awarded with the MVP trophy in the postgame celebration on Sunday night. Kiser averaged 18.6 points per game in the three-game tournament, including a 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Sunday's championship game against Baylor.
The Wolverines are 7-0 for the third straight season, and they will look to maintain that unblemished record this week as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m.
Below is the full AP Top 25:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. UConn
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. North Carolina
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. Virginia Tech
10. Iowa
11. LSU
12. NC State
13. Creighton
14. Arizona
15. UCLA
16. Utah
17. Michigan
18. Louisville
19. Oregon
20. Maryland
21. Baylor
22. Texas
23. Gonzaga
24. Marquette
25. Villanova
