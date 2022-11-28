The Michigan women's basketball team won the Gulf Coast Showcase this past weekend with a perfect 3-0 record. The Wolverines defeated Air Force, South Florida and Baylor to secure the tournament title. Michigan is now 7-0 and is up to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtpbmcgbW92ZXMg8J+TiDxicj48YnI+VS1NIGlzIHVwIHRvIE5v LiAxNyBpbiB0aGlzIHdlZWsmIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BUF9Ub3AyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVBfVG9w MjU8L2E+IHBvbGwgYWZ0ZXIgd2lubmluZyB0aGUgR3VsZiBDb2FzdCBTaG93 Y2FzZTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Js dWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wbmdPY3duQXZIIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vcG5nT2N3bkF2SDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBX b21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQHVtaWNod2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNod2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk3MzAw NDMzMjg2MjI1OTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI4 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Emily Kiser had an outstanding tournament and was awarded with the MVP trophy in the postgame celebration on Sunday night. Kiser averaged 18.6 points per game in the three-game tournament, including a 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Sunday's championship game against Baylor.

The Wolverines are 7-0 for the third straight season, and they will look to maintain that unblemished record this week as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m.