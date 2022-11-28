News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-28 13:16:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Perfect week catapults Michigan to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

The Michigan women's basketball team won the Gulf Coast Showcase this past weekend with a perfect 3-0 record. The Wolverines defeated Air Force, South Florida and Baylor to secure the tournament title. Michigan is now 7-0 and is up to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll.

Emily Kiser had an outstanding tournament and was awarded with the MVP trophy in the postgame celebration on Sunday night. Kiser averaged 18.6 points per game in the three-game tournament, including a 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Sunday's championship game against Baylor.

The Wolverines are 7-0 for the third straight season, and they will look to maintain that unblemished record this week as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Below is the full AP Top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. UConn

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. North Carolina

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. Virginia Tech

10. Iowa

11. LSU

12. NC State

13. Creighton

14. Arizona

15. UCLA

16. Utah

17. Michigan

18. Louisville

19. Oregon

20. Maryland

21. Baylor

22. Texas

23. Gonzaga

24. Marquette

25. Villanova

---

