Anyone who follows Michigan football knows how much Jim Harbaugh loves praising the guys who don't get a lot of attention but work hard in offseason practices. One of the often mentioned names by Harbaugh in 2022's fall camp was preferred walk on wide receiver Peyton O'Leary.

O'Leary recently confirmed to The Daily News of Newburyport, Massachusetts that Harbaugh's praise of O'Leary continued into the offseason and he has been rewarded a scholarship with the Wolverines.

“He called to tell me that they were putting me on a scholarship,” said O’Leary. “I was pumped. It’s been a dream come true to be able to play football here, and it’s truly a blessing to earn a scholarship. My family was really proud of me. It was great too, because in my class we had four preferred walk-ons, and three of us just got put on scholarship.”

O'Leary was originally committed to play lacrosse at UMass-Amherst and with his senior season cancelled due to the pandemic there were no Division I football offers. He chose instead to pursue a walk on opportunity in Ann Arbor with the hopes of earning a scholarship. With that dream now achieved O'Leary told The Daily News where is attention turns now.

“For next year my goal is to be in the top-6 receivers,” said O’Leary. “I know that starting isn’t realistic, but I’m going to work really hard to get into that top-6. Now that I’m on scholarship, I have more of an even chance to get there. Once you’re here the best person plays, they don’t care what you’re name is.”