College football fans across the nation are hoping that the long-awaited college football game is released on schedule next summer.

However, one outlet is hypothesizing what a college football video could look like if it were to be released this summer by examining players in the game that deserves the best overall rating a player could receive, a 99 overall.

Pro Football Focus released its list of players that deserve a 99 overall rating and Michigan running back Blake Corum made the list.

PFF, who has been high on Corum, had the following to say about the U-M back:

Corum’s 96.2 grade this past season didn’t just lead all players in the country, it was the highest single-season grade by a Power Five player in the PFF College era.

Those three players behind him were all selected top five of their respective drafts. While Corum likely won’t join them since he plays running back, it shows the elite company he’s in. His 96 rushing first downs/touchdowns ranked the second-most in the country behind only Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who received 72 more carries. Corum’s best attribute is his elite agility while having a low center of gravity at 5-foot-8, 210 pounds.