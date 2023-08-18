If looking at Michigan's depth chart, one could say that the biggest strength for the program heading into the 2023 season is the depth chart itself.

With positions across the board practically three or four deep, the Wolverines are poised to make a run towards its third-consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

Pro Football Focus recently released its strengths and one question mark for the top 10 teams in college football and the strength for the program is what you would expect it to be.

The running game.

The bread and butter of the Michigan offense is the ground game. The Wolverines ran the ball on 60.8% of their plays last year, the fifth-highest rate in the Power Five. That should remain true in 2023 as Michigan returns the best running back in the country, Blake Corum. Last year, his 96.2 grade was the best single-season mark by a Power Five player since PFF began charting college football in 2014.

His “backup,” Donovan Edwards, is also a top-10 running back in the nation and led the Power Five with 7.1 yards per carry in 2022. Edwards told me in a PFF interview that he expects to go down with Walter Payton and Barry Sanders as one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game.

As if that’s not enough, the Wolverines also have the best offensive line in the country. Edwards even said, “If you can’t hit the holes [they make], you suck.”

As for its biggest question mark, PFF's choice has to do with the Wolverines' passing game becoming more dynamic this season, a question that has been asked of the staff this offseason.

Can the Wolverines find a dynamic receiver this season?

Like Georgia, Michigan has a top-10 running back unit, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker unit and secondary. What the Wolverines don’t have is a dominant receiving corps. Both their top receiver (Ronnie Bell) and top tight end (Luke Schoonmaker) from a season ago are in the NFL, while tight end Erick All and wide receiver Andrel Anthony transferred to Iowa and Oklahoma, respectively.

J.J. McCarthy is a top-10 quarterback in the nation, but he did undergo a slump to end the year. Three of his last five games resulted in a sub-60.0 passing grade. He’ll need to be more consistent as a junior for Michigan to not field a one-dimensional offense.