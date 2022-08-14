PFF: Hutchinson highest-graded defensive rookie of preseason
Aidan Hutchinson lived up to the hype in his NFL debut.
On Friday night, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft made his preseason debut against the Falcons in Detroit.
The former Michigan football star and Heisman finalist racked up two tackles in limited snaps due to the preseason setting. Regardless of his snap count, he made an impact with a tackle for loss that surfaced all over social media.
Pro Football Focus is the consensus grading system in both the NFL & NCAA. Last season, PFF graded Hutchinson as the best edge defender in the Power Five.
Following one preseason game, he received the highest grade (88.0) among all rookie defenders regardless of position.
The Plymouth native and Dearborn Divine Child alumnus will get another opportunity on Saturday when the Lions travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at 1:00 PM.
Detroit will kick off the regular season against Philadelphia on September 11.
