It's safe to say that the buzz surrounding Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is at an all-time high as he is returning to a stacked offense that is looking to three-peat in the Big Ten Conference.

That buzz is starting to reach national levels, too.

Pro Football Focus released its top returning quarterback list on Monday and saw McCarthy appear in the back-half of the list.

PFF lists the gunslinger at No. 8 on its list of returners at the position.

"McCarthy seized the starting job from Cade McNamara in the second game of the season and didn’t look back, quarterbacking Michigan to its second straight Big Ten title and playoff berth," PFF's summarization read. "He thrives outside of the original play design. McCarthy’s five passing touchdowns outside of structure were tied with Drake Maye and trailed only Caleb Williams and Bryce Young among Power Five quarterbacks."

The rising junior finished the 2022 season throwing for 2719 yards, 22 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.