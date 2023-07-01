PFF: Michigan returns two highest-graded safeties in Big Ten
When the narrative surrounding the Michigan football program suggests that the Wolverines' roster is loaded heading into the 2023 season, the statistics and analytics certainly appear to back that fact up.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wolverines are returning two of the highest-graded safeties in the Big Ten Conference.
The top two spots on the list are occupied by Rod Moore and Makari Paige who have grades of 83.8 and 79.1, respectively.
You can look at the top five in the embed below.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram