When the narrative surrounding the Michigan football program suggests that the Wolverines' roster is loaded heading into the 2023 season, the statistics and analytics certainly appear to back that fact up.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Wolverines are returning two of the highest-graded safeties in the Big Ten Conference.

The top two spots on the list are occupied by Rod Moore and Makari Paige who have grades of 83.8 and 79.1, respectively.

You can look at the top five in the embed below.