With Michigan arguably having the deepest offensive line room in the country, the group looks poised to continue to be the cream of the crop when it comes to OL units in college football.

With the program being the first back-to-back winner in Joe Moore Award history, the group has an excellent chance to become three-peat winners considering the amount of depth and talent available at its disposal.

One outlet views the program as the favorite to win the award heading into the season.

According to Pro Football Focus' recent CFB award prediction post, the outlet predicts U-M will win the Joe Moore Award for the third-consecutive season.

Here's the reasoning behind the choice:

Last season, Michigan became the first school to win two consecutive Joe Moore Awards, given to the nation’s best offensive line. The Wolverines should be the favorites to three-peat in 2023.

Zak Zinter is back at right guard and is my No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country. The senior was the second-most-valuable Power Five guard last season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Drake Nugent transfers in from Stanford and is one of the best centers in the nation. His 84.1 run-blocking grade last year ranked third among FBS centers.

Michigan also returns another two starters in left guard Trevor Keegan and right tackle Karsen Barnhart. Meanwhile, Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson is the favorite to take over at left tackle for the departed Ryan Hayes. Over the past two seasons, Henderson’s 2.0% pressure rate allowed ranked fifth among Pac-12 guards.

As for depth, the Wolverines brought in Stanford tackle Myles Hinton, who placed fourth among Power Five tackles in 2022 with a 1.8% pressure rate allowed. Trente Jones also returns and ranked sixth among Big Ten tackles last season with a 78.1 grade.