Michigan had a productive 2022 season from a handful of true freshman players who quickly rose on the Wolverines’ depth chart to play significant minutes for the reigning Big Ten champions.

The impact of the freshmen were so impressive, in fact, that Pro Football Focus believes it was one of the more successful classes of the 2022 season.

According to PFF, the Wolverines appeared at No. 3 on the best freshman classes of the 2022 season list

Below is the outlet’s reasoning for where the Wolverines landed where it did.

Will Johnson entered Michigan as a top-20 recruit, and even that may have been too low. The cornerback will remind many of Patrick Surtain II thanks to his size (6-foot-2) and lockdown ability. As a true freshman, Johnson led all corners in the Power Five with a 91.1 grade in man coverage. His two interceptions in man were also tied for fifth in that same group. He’s our third-best returning cornerback in college and was a top-10 pick in my mock draft if everyone were eligible.

Mason Graham was the highest-graded true freshman interior defensive lineman in the country this past season (80.3). Colston Loveland saw 421 snaps as the Wolverines’ backup tight end this past season as well