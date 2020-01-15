PFF Tabs Onwenu As U-M's Top Offensive Player, Uche As Best On Defense
Pro Football Focus' (PFF) grading system has allowed us to take a closer look at several Michigan Wolverines football players now that the 2019 season has come to an end, and where they ranked in the outlet's most important categories on each side of the ball.
Note: A 64 grade is an average PFF mark for a game, 68 is par for a season, and 72 is average for a career.
Offensive Grades:
Top overall offensive players: Senior right guard Mike Onwenu (78.7 grade), redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins (77.2) and senior tight end Sean McKeon (73.3)
Top passing grades (among quarterbacks): Senior quarterback Shea Patterson (75.6), redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton (57) and redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (39)
Top pass blockers: Senior left guard Ben Bredeson (88.7), junior center Cesar Ruiz (86.5) and Onwenu (85.5)
Top run blockers: Onwenu (76.3), redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black (73.5) and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones (71)
