With Week 4 of the season days away, Michigan football is preparing to face Maryland to open up Big Ten play.

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where the Wolverines stack up nationally via Pro Football Focus and takes a look at where the highest-graded players in each position stack up nationally.

Note: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation and are finally converted to a 0-100 scale.