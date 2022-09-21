News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-21 19:59:18 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Where Michigan's highest-graded players rank nationally after Week 3

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With Week 4 of the season days away, Michigan football is preparing to face Maryland to open up Big Ten play.

Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where the Wolverines stack up nationally via Pro Football Focus and takes a look at where the highest-graded players in each position stack up nationally.

Note: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation and are finally converted to a 0-100 scale.

Quarterbacks

Highest-graded player: J.J. McCarthy (4th)

Offensive grade: 92.5

Passing grade: 91.5

Rushing grade: 75.4

Wide Receivers

Highest-graded player: Ronnie Bell (31st)

Offensive grade: 80.5

Receiving grade: 76.4

Run blocking grade: 88.6

Running Backs

Highest-graded player: Blake Corum (18th)

Offensive grade: 83.9

Rushing grade: 84.3

Receiving grade: 60.7

Pass-blocking grade: 74.6

Run-blocking grade: 58.5

Tight End

Highest-graded player: Luke Schoonmaker (69th)

Offensive grade: 68.8

Receiving grade: 61.0

Pass-blocking grade: 69.1

Run-blocking grade: 69.3

Centers

Highest-graded player: Olu Oluwatimi (37th)

Offensive grade: 71.6

Pass-blocking grade: 71.7

Run-blocking grade: 68.2

Guards

Highest-graded player: Zak Zinter (108th)

Offensive grade: 68.6

Pass-blocking grade: 67.8

Run-blocking grade: 67.9

Tackles

Highest-graded player: Ryan Hayes (62nd)

Offensive grade: 73.4

Pass-blocking grade: 59.9

Run-blocking grade: 75.0

Cornerbacks

Highest-graded player: Gemon Green (10th)

Defensive grade: 83.5

Rush defense: 76.6

Cover grade: 82.8

Safeties

Highest-graded player: Rod Moore (62nd)

Defensive grade: 75.9

Rush defense: 71.4

Pass rush: 65.5

Cover grade: 75.2

Linebackers

Highest-graded player: Junior Colson (6th)

Defensive grade: 85.7

Rush defense: 82.5

Pass rush: 73.0

Cover grade: 77.8

Interior Defenders

Highest-graded player: Kris Jenkins (70th)

Defensive grade: 77.0

Rush defense: 83.8

Pass rush: 56.6

Edge Defenders

Highest-graded player: Jaylen Harrell (59th)

Defensive grade: 78.8

Rush defense: 74.6

Pass rush: 75.4

Cover grade: 62.4

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}