PFF: Where Michigan's highest-graded players rank nationally after Week 3
With Week 4 of the season days away, Michigan football is preparing to face Maryland to open up Big Ten play.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where the Wolverines stack up nationally via Pro Football Focus and takes a look at where the highest-graded players in each position stack up nationally.
Note: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation and are finally converted to a 0-100 scale.
Quarterbacks
Highest-graded player: J.J. McCarthy (4th)
Offensive grade: 92.5
Passing grade: 91.5
Rushing grade: 75.4
Wide Receivers
Highest-graded player: Ronnie Bell (31st)
Offensive grade: 80.5
Receiving grade: 76.4
Run blocking grade: 88.6
Running Backs
Highest-graded player: Blake Corum (18th)
Offensive grade: 83.9
Rushing grade: 84.3
Receiving grade: 60.7
Pass-blocking grade: 74.6
Run-blocking grade: 58.5
Tight End
Highest-graded player: Luke Schoonmaker (69th)
Offensive grade: 68.8
Receiving grade: 61.0
Pass-blocking grade: 69.1
Run-blocking grade: 69.3
Centers
Highest-graded player: Olu Oluwatimi (37th)
Offensive grade: 71.6
Pass-blocking grade: 71.7
Run-blocking grade: 68.2
Guards
Highest-graded player: Zak Zinter (108th)
Offensive grade: 68.6
Pass-blocking grade: 67.8
Run-blocking grade: 67.9
Tackles
Highest-graded player: Ryan Hayes (62nd)
Offensive grade: 73.4
Pass-blocking grade: 59.9
Run-blocking grade: 75.0
Cornerbacks
Highest-graded player: Gemon Green (10th)
Defensive grade: 83.5
Rush defense: 76.6
Cover grade: 82.8
Safeties
Highest-graded player: Rod Moore (62nd)
Defensive grade: 75.9
Rush defense: 71.4
Pass rush: 65.5
Cover grade: 75.2
Linebackers
Highest-graded player: Junior Colson (6th)
Defensive grade: 85.7
Rush defense: 82.5
Pass rush: 73.0
Cover grade: 77.8
Interior Defenders
Highest-graded player: Kris Jenkins (70th)
Defensive grade: 77.0
Rush defense: 83.8
Pass rush: 56.6
Edge Defenders
Highest-graded player: Jaylen Harrell (59th)
Defensive grade: 78.8
Rush defense: 74.6
Pass rush: 75.4
Cover grade: 62.4