On Wednesday night, the Michigan women's basketball team opened its season at Crisler Center with an 83-30 win over Delaware State.

Cameron Williams scored the first two buckets of the game for the Wolverines, and Kim Barnes Arico’s squad never looked back. Laila Phelia scored the next five points of the game and Michigan quickly found itself ahead, 9-0.

Williams finished with 13 points, and Phelia finished with 20 as Michigan showed Delaware State no mercy. Phelia was 8-11 from the floor, including 4-6 from behind the arc.

Michigan closed the third quarter on a 21-0 run, and the Wolverines stretched it to 28 early in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State transfer Greta Kampschroeder caught fire late, and the sophomore scored nine points on 3-9 shooting in her Michigan debut.