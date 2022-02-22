Phil Martelli aims to move Michigan ‘forward together’ in Howard’s absence

Phil Martelli knows he can’t change the past.

As much as the Michigan men’s basketball associate head coach would love to undo the events leading up to Sunday’s altercation at Wisconsin, it’s not in the cards. With Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard now suspended through the end of the regular season, it’s up to Martelli to steer Michigan to the NCAA Tournament as the interim replacement.

Few assistants in college basketball are better equipped for the role. But while Martelli sat in the Crisler Center media room for Tuesday’s press conference, he said he’s not looking to puff his chest out.

However, with 45 years of college coaching experience, it’s hard to avoid doing exactly that. It’s now his responsibility to oversee a Michigan team squarely on the bubble, as Howard is not allowed at practices during his five-game ban, though he is allowed to communicate with players. Still, the reigning AP National Coach of the Year will fade into the background for the time being.

Instead of getting caught up in the nitty gritty amid Howard’s absence, Martelli, 67, will look to guide the Wolverines forward on a day-by-day basis until their third-year head coach returns to Crisler in two weeks.

“Forward together, that’s what this has to be,” Martelli said. “And I’m a part of it. I’m no more or less a part of it than Howard Eisley or Saddi Washington or Eli. We’re doing this together moving forward.”

For the Wolverines, the fallout from Sunday’s melee makes an uphill climb to March Madness even more difficult. It didn’t have to be that way, especially with four straight home games on the docket leading up to the regular season finale.

But this is the team’s new Howard-less reality. Michigan will also be without Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams against Rutgers on Wednesday. That’s a product of their own mistakes, but Martelli takes solace in knowing everyone involved learned a lesson the hard way during Sunday’s brawl, he confessed.

“In all walks of life, there are moments where you,” Phil Martelli said, pausing to snap his fingers and describe a fork in the road. “And when that happens, you can go one way or you can go the other. And everybody — everybody — went in the wrong direction on this one. So whatever needs to happen when this happens, let’s each grow from it.”

Without Howard, it’ll take more than Martelli stepping up. That’s especially true for the bench in the absence of Diabate and Williams against the Scarlet Knights this week.

“I expect them to be the very best they can be,” Martelli said. “I’m in a similar role to them. I’m not Juwan Howard. I am not. Brandon Johns is not Moussa. So be the best Brandon Johns, and be able to walk out of here tomorrow night and say, ‘That was as good as I could give.’ … If Brandon Johns walks in here tomorrow night with his head up, his mind clear and in his heart knowing we need the best Brandon Johns in order to beat Rutgers, then that will be good enough. And that’s the message to all the guys.”

Though Howard cannot be in practice, the two suspended players can be. So on Monday and Tuesday, Diabate and Williams flipped their reversible jerseys to don the scout team’s colors, helping the new starters prepare for Rutgers.

With a whistle wrapped around his neck, Martelli admired their contributions from the sideline. But for now, it’s only the starting line on a long race to keep the season afloat amid Howard’s suspension.

