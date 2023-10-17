Sometimes the doctors can be a scary place, you're never necessarily there to get the best news. However, it's necessary when it comes to overall longevity and living a happy and healthy life.

This is why Phil Martelli took time out of his media availability during Michigan's Media Day to praise Juwan Howard for listening to his body and trusting the doctors, which could've had catastrophic consequences if he hadn't.

The basketball program announced in mid-September that Howard underwent successful heart surgery to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair his aortic valve. Something that would've surely been deadly if he had been left alone.

The decision to trust the warning signs resonated with Martelli.

"Pay attention to what Juwan did," Martelli said. "He's a male, a 50-year-old male, who, let's call it, has an 'S' on his chest in a lot of ways. He was brave enough and smart enough to know he didn't feel well and he asked for help. He went to experts and he followed through on that. That's a shining example to all males, right? We're all smarter than the doctor, this will pass and that kind of thing. He was so smart to get everything taken care of that he is going to come back better than he ever was. I called him last week. When I first visited with him, it was in my head and we got into some other stuff. I called him and thanked him because he really did do a service for a lot of people. If they pay attention, when you don't feel right make sure you get to the experts because they're going to get you right."

As Howard recovers and his date of return is an unknown for now, he tasked Martelli to be the acting head coach in his absence.

As for what the two have discussed in terms of Martelli leading the charge, this isn't Martelli's first rodeo albeit the circumstances might be different. The program is going to work as a team to keep working so Howard can return healthy and better than ever.

"I think because of our relationship he doesn't have to say anything," Martelli said. "He would say to me, you're ready. Again, it's not pandering in any way, when you have Saddi Washington and you have Howard Eisley and Jay Smith. What I have to do is manage this, I don't have to run it. I know that he knew that going in and, hopefully, he's been comfortable with how we're progressing. That's really what we're doing. We're progressing each day with this group."