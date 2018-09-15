Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 21:14:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Feature: Michigan Defeats SMU, 45-20

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Iahd5hbjeziktkxt2bq1
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson had another efficient game and tossed three more touchdowns against SMU.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan didn't beat SMU as bad as they were projected too but a win is a win.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson played well and found Donovan Peoples-Jones for three touchdowns. Running backs Karan Higdon and Chris Evans both seem to be dinged up so Patterson's emergence could prove big moving forward.

Here's how Michigan's 25-point win over the Mustangs looked in picture form:


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}