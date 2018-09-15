Photo Feature: Michigan Defeats SMU, 45-20
Michigan didn't beat SMU as bad as they were projected too but a win is a win.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson played well and found Donovan Peoples-Jones for three touchdowns. Running backs Karan Higdon and Chris Evans both seem to be dinged up so Patterson's emergence could prove big moving forward.
Here's how Michigan's 25-point win over the Mustangs looked in picture form:
