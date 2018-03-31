Ticker
Photo Feature Of Michigan Basketball's 69-57 Win Over Loyola-Chicago

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan defeated Loyola-Chicago tonight, 69-57, and will play Villanova Monday night for a national title.

Here are some great photos from tonight's Final Four victory over the Ramblers.

All pictures provided by Samuel Mousigian and AP Images.

Samuel Mousigian
AP Images
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
AP Images
AP Images
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
AP Images
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian
Samuel Mousigian

---

{{ article.author_name }}