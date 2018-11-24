Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-24 18:47:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Ohio State Drags Michigan In Columbus

Brandon Brown
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Michigan didn't have an answer for Ohio State and the scoreboard reflected that at the end of the game. Ohio State drubbed Michigan 62-39 and showed just how much more talented they still are than the Wolverines. Here's how U-M's regular-season finale looked in photo form:


