Plenty Is Riding On The Play Of Michigan DT Mazi Smith This Fall
Michigan Wolverines football needs a big-bodied nose guard to man the middle of its new-look defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has implemented multiple new looks, including a base 3-4 scheme.
Coaches and players alike have insisted that third-year redshirt freshman Mazi Smith is the guy — or the first man up, at least – who will get the job done. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native is in the best shape of his life, he said Monday, after transforming his body this offseason and getting up to 318 pounds.
Despite having a lot riding on his play this season, a pivotal one for head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co., Smith doesn't feel any added pressure. Because he already puts a lot of pressure on his plate already, that is.
"I think I’ve kind of always put pressure on myself, whether I had a big role or small role," Smith said. "I’m always trying to be the best version of me. The pressure really hasn’t changed much, because there’s always been pressure on me, from myself."
Smith has played just 58 snaps during his Michigan career and has three total tackles to his name. Those facts, he admitted, are frustrating, but he's used them to fuel his motivation.
"Trying to maintain that work ethic, keep changing my body and continue to elevate my game are some things I’ll never stop doing," Smith said.
Now, he's put himself into position to be as confident as he's ever been in his abilities, which lines up with the introduction of a new defense that suits him well.
"I kinda fit right in," Smith said of adjusting to Macdonald's system. "I gained the weight I was supposed to, and it’s pretty comfortable. Felt right."
Following a season in which the Wolverines finished 79th nationally in rushing defense and 119th in tackles for loss per game, Smith and the rest of the defensive line have one goal for themselves.
"Trying to make it the teeth of the defense," Smith confidently said. "Across the board, the entire d-line just has to destroy their key. It’s hard to do, but it’s pretty simple."
When the entire defense is clicking, Smith says it's a sight to see.
"You just get to see everybody’s ability," Smith explained. "Everybody’s ability shows at once — whether it be interior defensive line or outside linebackers, the people in coverage. Everything just flows and works together."
Notes
• When asked what other defensive player has stood out during fall camp, Smith said there were multiple, but was quick to name one guy.
"[Redshirt freshman linebacker] David Objabo."Just his ability is really shining through. He’s locked in, we’re all locked in and trying to play together. There are plenty of guys, but he’s the first one that comes to mind."
• Smith revealed what kind of coach Macdonald is like during practices.
"Hands on. Loud when he needs to be. Poised when we make a mistake — he lets us know how to do it, what we did wrong, what we need to do next time," he said.
In fact, the defensive tackle raved about all of the new coaches on that side of the ball.
"The defense that they brought, the way that they implemented it and got us to execute it is really good, really smooth," Smith said. "There’s always hiccups when you install new stuff and you’ve got new people trying to play new techniques, but they really know their stuff in the way that they’re talking about it. And getting us to do it has been great."
• Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara was named the team's starting quarterback by Harbaugh. Several players have lauded his leadership skills, and Smith had positive things to say as well.
"He’s another one of those guys that does everything right and does everything in his power to not leave anything up for chance," he said. "He’s always brought that energy — since I’ve met him — on the field. I’m happy that he’s our leader."
