Plenty Is Riding On The Play Of Michigan DT Mazi Smith This Fall

Michigan Wolverines football needs a big-bodied nose guard to man the middle of its new-look defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has implemented multiple new looks, including a base 3-4 scheme. Coaches and players alike have insisted that third-year redshirt freshman Mazi Smith is the guy — or the first man up, at least – who will get the job done. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native is in the best shape of his life, he said Monday, after transforming his body this offseason and getting up to 318 pounds. Despite having a lot riding on his play this season, a pivotal one for head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co., Smith doesn't feel any added pressure. Because he already puts a lot of pressure on his plate already, that is. "I think I’ve kind of always put pressure on myself, whether I had a big role or small role," Smith said. "I’m always trying to be the best version of me. The pressure really hasn’t changed much, because there’s always been pressure on me, from myself." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Impressed After Putting D.C. Mike Macdonald To The Test RELATED: Saturday Football Thoughts: Nebraska Parallels, Charbonnet, Peters & More

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Mazi Smith has made just three tackles during his U-M career. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Smith has played just 58 snaps during his Michigan career and has three total tackles to his name. Those facts, he admitted, are frustrating, but he's used them to fuel his motivation. "Trying to maintain that work ethic, keep changing my body and continue to elevate my game are some things I’ll never stop doing," Smith said. Now, he's put himself into position to be as confident as he's ever been in his abilities, which lines up with the introduction of a new defense that suits him well. "I kinda fit right in," Smith said of adjusting to Macdonald's system. "I gained the weight I was supposed to, and it’s pretty comfortable. Felt right."

Following a season in which the Wolverines finished 79th nationally in rushing defense and 119th in tackles for loss per game, Smith and the rest of the defensive line have one goal for themselves. "Trying to make it the teeth of the defense," Smith confidently said. "Across the board, the entire d-line just has to destroy their key. It’s hard to do, but it’s pretty simple." When the entire defense is clicking, Smith says it's a sight to see. "You just get to see everybody’s ability," Smith explained. "Everybody’s ability shows at once — whether it be interior defensive line or outside linebackers, the people in coverage. Everything just flows and works together."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Notes