Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (March 19) With Fox And Sayfie
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the last week in the sports world, including the cancellations of the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. They give their thoughts on the legacies of U-M seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, before giving their takes on the impending offseason and what developments that could come of it.
RELATED: Jumbo Elliott Talks U-M, Bo, Hall of Fame
RELATED: Coffee House: Which 2021 Recruit Will Be Michigan's Next Commit?
