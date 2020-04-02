The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about Isaiah Livers testing the NBA waters and other news from this past week in Michigan athletics, before breaking down Michigan football's secondary for the 2020 season.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook