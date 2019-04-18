Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Spring Game Recap, D.C. Rivals Camp, Hoops, More

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Staff
TheWolverine.com
Gqtek5ohbnkhr7ngzps6
Graphic by Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown, Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey discuss Michigan's spring game, U-M's basketball season and departing players and the Rivals Camp Series in Washington D.C.


