2019-01-24 basketball

Podcast: Talking Michigan Basketball Ahead Of Matchup With Indiana

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown & Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com
Gqtek5ohbnkhr7ngzps6
Graphic by Brandon Brown

Chris Balas and Jeff Schiller talk Michigan and Big Ten basketball heading into Friday night's game at Indiana.


{{ article.author_name }}