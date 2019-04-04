TheWolverine.com

Ticker
Podcast: Talking Spring Football, Depth Chart, Injuries, Hoops And More

Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey
Graphic by Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey discuss Jim Harbaugh's comments about the depth chart and injuries, Michigan's basketball season and more on this episode.



{{ article.author_name }}