Brandon Brown hosts and is joined by the staff of TheWolverine.com to discuss satellite camps, Michigan recruiting, John Beilein and what's coming up. Also, Chris Balas tells a Ken Griffey Jr. story, Austin Fox explains what he saw out of Pep Hamilton in a low-key setting in Cleveland and Andrew Vailliencourt describes what it was like walking into Glick Fieldhouse for the first time. All that and more on today's episode.