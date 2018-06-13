Podcast: Talking U-M Football, Recruiting, John Beilein, Camp Season, More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Brandon Brown hosts and is joined by the staff of TheWolverine.com to discuss satellite camps, Michigan recruiting, John Beilein and what's coming up. Also, Chris Balas tells a Ken Griffey Jr. story, Austin Fox explains what he saw out of Pep Hamilton in a low-key setting in Cleveland and Andrew Vailliencourt describes what it was like walking into Glick Fieldhouse for the first time. All that and more on today's episode.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook