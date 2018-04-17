University of Michigan police are investigating a series of threatening tweets that came from former Michigan linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse's Twitter account Monday evening, Melissa Overton, U-M Deputy Police Chief, confirmed.

“We are aware of the tweets and that it is under investigation,” Overton told the Detroit News.

The tweets were violent and vulgar in nature, and one tagged U-M coach Jim Harbaugh.

They have since been deleted, but referenced Michigan's open carry laws, not wanting a murder case tomorrow and that it was on tomorrow. Mbem-Bosse's account is now also locked.

U-M police said that the identity of the user has not yet been independently verified.

Michigan released a statement late Tuesday afternoon:

"Elysee [Mbem-Bosse] left the football program in mid-November and is no longer with the team."

According to a report from ESPN, police officers were at and around the team's training facility, Schembechler Hall, on Tuesday. The Ann Arbor Police Department has also been notified.

No arrests have been made.

The not safe for work (NSFW) tweets, were screen shot by Reddit user Cappy412, and are posted below.