 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Poll Position: Michigan finds consensus ranking among three major polls
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-05 15:08:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Poll Position: Michigan finds consensus ranking among three major polls

Adam Schnepp • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor

Michigan can safely say two things this afternoon: it is the current Big Ten football champion and the #2 team in the country no matter your poll of choice. Michigan holds steady at #2 this week in the AP Top 25 Poll and the all-important College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll from #3 to #2.

Michigan learned today that it has earned its first College Football Playoff berth, drawing #3 Georgia for a New Years Eve matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl at 7:30 PM. For more on Michigan's bowl matchup, keep an eye on The Maize and Blue Review all month long.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}