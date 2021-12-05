Poll Position: Michigan finds consensus ranking among three major polls

Michigan can safely say two things this afternoon: it is the current Big Ten football champion and the #2 team in the country no matter your poll of choice. Michigan holds steady at #2 this week in the AP Top 25 Poll and the all-important College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll from #3 to #2.

Michigan learned today that it has earned its first College Football Playoff berth, drawing #3 Georgia for a New Years Eve matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl at 7:30 PM. For more on Michigan's bowl matchup, keep an eye on The Maize and Blue Review all month long.