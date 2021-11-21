Poll Position: Michigan moves up after win vs. Maryland
As if next week's showdown with Ohio State wasn't big enough, it will now involves two top-six teams according to both main non-CFP polls. Michigan moved up the most in the AP Top 25 Poll, rising two spots from #8 to #6. Michigan moved up one spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, from #7 to #6.
Meanwhile, Ohio State moved from #5 to #2 in the AP Top 25 Poll and from #4 to #3 in the Coaches Poll.
As usual, this week's College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 23 around 7 PM.
