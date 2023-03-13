The dust has settled from NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis and mock drafts through major publications and NFL Draft blogs have been updated in response. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, a consensus mock draft combining all of the mock drafts in their database has two Wolverines going in the second round of the draft.

DJ Turner

Cornerback DJ Turner had as good a week as anyone after setting the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2023 NFL Combine. Turner's 4.26 was not only the fastest this year, but it also tied for the 5th fastest in the history of the combine. Turner was projected anywhere between the 3rd and 6th rounds heading into the combine. While there are still questions about Turner's ability to cover big receivers on deeper routes, Turner's speed and agility have scouts thinking he could be a solid nickel corner in a league that now prioritizes slot defense. In the updated consensus mock draft, NFL Mock Draft Database has Turner going 61st overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, the ceiling for Turner now appears to be the first round with multiple mocks, including Pro Football Network, having the Michigan corner going in the first 32 picks. 5.9% of all mocks in the database have Turner being selected on the draft's first night.

Mazi Smith