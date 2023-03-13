Post-combine NFL Mock Drafts have two Wolverines rising
The dust has settled from NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis and mock drafts through major publications and NFL Draft blogs have been updated in response.
According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, a consensus mock draft combining all of the mock drafts in their database has two Wolverines going in the second round of the draft.
DJ Turner
Cornerback DJ Turner had as good a week as anyone after setting the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2023 NFL Combine. Turner's 4.26 was not only the fastest this year, but it also tied for the 5th fastest in the history of the combine.
Turner was projected anywhere between the 3rd and 6th rounds heading into the combine. While there are still questions about Turner's ability to cover big receivers on deeper routes, Turner's speed and agility have scouts thinking he could be a solid nickel corner in a league that now prioritizes slot defense.
In the updated consensus mock draft, NFL Mock Draft Database has Turner going 61st overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, the ceiling for Turner now appears to be the first round with multiple mocks, including Pro Football Network, having the Michigan corner going in the first 32 picks. 5.9% of all mocks in the database have Turner being selected on the draft's first night.
Mazi Smith
A nagging injury forced Mazi to not compete in many of the drills at the NFL Combine, but he did take part in the bench press event and did not disappoint.
Bruce Feldman's "Biggest Freak" in college football led all defensive players with 34 reps and tied for second among all participants at the combine. While inconsistency was a common theme among scouts willing to discuss Mazi, as the draft gets closer more and more analysts believe his potential is simply too high to let him slip into day two of the draft.
Currently, the consensus pick for Mazi is 49th to the Detroit Lions but it is looking more and more likely he won't be there for Detroit to select. 10.9% of mock drafts have Mazi going in the first round including Fox Sports and NFL.com who have him going 29 to the Saints. Yahoo Sports has Mazi at his highest position, going 23rd overall to the Vikings.
Mazi hopes to showcase himself at Michigan's Pro Day after not being able to compete at the combine. A strong performance there and Mazi could cement his status as a first-round pick.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram