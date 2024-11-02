Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17

in other news
High three-star DB Shamari Earls flips commitment from Georgia to Michigan
Michigan gets the major flip of 2025 DB Shamari Earls.
What it means: 2025 DB Shamari Earls flips to Michigan
What 2025 DB Shamari Earls' commitment to Michigan means for the Wolverines.
Analyzing the opposition: Oregon preview
Michigan football (5-3) finally picked up some momentum in its season with an important victory over Michigan State
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Three recruiting storylines to watch as Michigan takes on Oregon
Three recruiting storylines to watch as Michigan has a loaded visitor weekend against Oregon.
in other news
High three-star DB Shamari Earls flips commitment from Georgia to Michigan
Michigan gets the major flip of 2025 DB Shamari Earls.
What it means: 2025 DB Shamari Earls flips to Michigan
What 2025 DB Shamari Earls' commitment to Michigan means for the Wolverines.
Analyzing the opposition: Oregon preview
Michigan football (5-3) finally picked up some momentum in its season with an important victory over Michigan State
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram