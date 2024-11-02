Advertisement

Michigan gets the major flip of 2025 DB Shamari Earls.

 • Ryan O’Bleness
What 2025 DB Shamari Earls' commitment to Michigan means for the Wolverines.

 • Trevor McCue
Michigan football (5-3) finally picked up some momentum in its season with an important victory over Michigan State

 • Seth Berry
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
Three recruiting storylines to watch as Michigan has a loaded visitor weekend against Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke

 • Ryan O’Bleness
 • Trevor McCue
 • Seth Berry
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.

