Preorder The Wolverine's 2019 Michigan Football Preview Magazine

Order our annual football preview before June 19 and save!
You can now preorder The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine at our special members-only price of only $7.95, with shipping included a savings of $9 (the publication regularly sells for $12.95 plus $4 shipping).

With over 170 full-color, glossy, action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season!

This year's jam-packed edition will include:

• Player features on the stars of the 2019 team, including quarterback Shea Patterson, left tackle Jon Runyan Jr., safety Josh Metellus and more

• In-depth looks at the impact of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and how the U-M offensive line made such drastic strides in year one under position coach Ed Warinner.

• A detailed season preview of the team many think will be a Big Ten title contender, with the spring's top performers, stronger position groups, team goals, biggest games and other superlatives

• Position-by-position analysis of the Wolverines

• Informational opponent previews

• A review of the 2014 recruiting class that included only 16 signees but featured program cornerstones such as Jabrill Peppers, Chase Winovich and Mason Cole.

• A look back at the U-M career of the NFL's greatest quarterback, Tom Brady

• Full updates on former Wolverines in the pros

• And much more!

This offer expires June 19, 2019, so don't delay! 

The magazines will be shipped in early July.

Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $7.95

If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save by preordering for $12.95 and receive FREE SHIPPING.

